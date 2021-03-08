Only way out is to end war in Yemen: spokesman

Saeed Khatibzadeh said that the accusations made by Saudi Arabia against Iran that "the war in Yemen stems from the war waged by Saudi Crown Prince who thought they could have finished the conflict in matter of weeks by killing Yemeni defenseless people.

But Yemenis have resisted to the European and the US bombs and Saudi arms for six years, said the spokesman, adding that the only way out for the Saudis is to end the war against their poorest neighbor.

He said that Iran offered a political solution for the crisis and is now ready for any political assistance in this regard, if the Saudi side comes out of the war illusion.

Referring to the Houthi attack yesterday on targets in Saudi Arabia, the diplomat underlined, "What goes on today in Yemen stems from the 6-year-long aggression and evident cruelty against millions of Yemenis.

The sooner Saudi Arabia ends the war and lifts the blockade on Yemen, the more it would help UN initiatives and cooperation by other countries to solve the issue.

