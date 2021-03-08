One belt one road, breakthrough on regional & global trade

According to China government, the future goal is to build a new higher-level open economic system, promote the high-quality development of the "Belt and Road", and build a high-standard free trade zone network facing the world. As an important country along the Belt and Road with Rich natural resources and geographical and geopolitical advantages, Iran which is located at the intersection of Asia and Europe can benefit from “one belt one road” initiative.



This year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Iran. In the future, the two countries will certainly expand their cooperation in all fields including political, economic, and cultural etc. to jointly build a better future.



In the middle of the 21st century, the poverty is still one of the biggest global challenge while China has made a world-renowned achievement in poverty alleviation in recent years with lifting hundreds of millions of people out of poverty. Such remarkable experience can be a model and reference for the whole world and the Middle East countries such as Iraq and Syria to lift the people of these countries out of poverty.



In addition, China's accomplishment in achieving cutting-edge technologies and innovation have drawn a lot of attention in the world .



An Iranian prominent Journalist , Saeed Laylaz said that China rapid growth in technological innovation is sensational and China’s Moon and Mars exploration as well as other exploration programs are important service to human aerospace engineering.



“Development and expansion of 5G technology by China is an important sign that Chinese communication and mobile technology will lead the world market in the future,” he added.



We as Chinese people think that a powerful, developed and modern China promise a better future for the whole world specially for independent countries.

