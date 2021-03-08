Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on March 8

** IRAN DAILY

-- Tabriz Bazaar an important commercial center on Silk Road

Tabriz Historic Bazaar Complex, East Azarbaijan Province, is an ancient compound of roofed brick-made passageways, structures, buildings and enclosed spaces used for a series of various functions. It has always played major roles in developing social, economic and political developments in Iran.

Tabriz has been a place of cultural exchange since antiquity and its historic bazaar complex is one of the most important commercial centers on the Silk Road. The historical bazaar complex consists of a series of interconnected, covered, brick structures, buildings, and enclosed spaces for different functions.

-- Nearly 4,200m of drillings carried out in SP Phase 11

The managing director of Petropars Company, which is in charge of developing Phase 11 of Iran’s South Pars Gas Field in the Persian Gulf, said the firm has conducted nearly 4,180 meters of drilling in this phase despite unstable winter weather conditions.

Hamidreza Masoudi said the drilling operations of the phase begun on December 14, 2020, and in order to achieve early production from this phase, drilling operations will continue in two stages.

-- Parliament wraps up budget bill discussions

Iranian lawmakers finalized the budget bill for the upcoming new Iranian year (to start March 21) after several sessions and debates on Sunday.

Last week, Iranian lawmakers approved the revenues section in the next fiscal year’s budget bill with 198 votes in favor, two votes against while four MPs abstained from voting.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Iran to Raze Tel Aviv, Haifa If Attacked

ran’s defense minister said Sunday Tehran will raze Tel Aviv and Haifa if Israel commits any mistake after the occupying regime’s war minister said it was updating plans for a possible attack on Iranian nuclear facilities.

"Sometimes, the Zionist rulers bite off more than they can chew and make threats clearly out of desperation,” Brigadier General Amir Hatami said.

-- Rouhani Warns Europe to Avoid ‘Threats or Pressure’

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani Sunday urged Europe to avoid "threats or pressure” in any negotiations with Tehran, as he received Ireland’s foreign minister amid Washington’s obfuscation over the former U.S. regime’s hostile policies toward the Islamic Republic.

Ireland is currently "facilitator” for the United Nations Security Council resolution that enshrined the 2015 nuclear accord between Iran and six major powers, according to the Irish foreign ministry.

-- Karimi Wins Silver at Matteo Pellicone Ranking Series

Alireza Karimi from Iran has won a silver medal at the Matteo Pellicone Ranking Series 2021.Karimi lost to American Kollin Raymond Moore in the 97kg final.He had already defeated American Hayden Nicholas Zillmer and Turkey’s Ibrahim Ciftci.

Kazakhstan’s Alisher Yeragli and American Hayden Nicholas Zillmer won bronze.Behnam Ehsanpour will represent Iran at the 67kg.The competition serves as a UWW Ranking Series event for the 2021 World Championships in Oslo, Norway, later this year.Around 360 wrestlers from 32 different countries are participating in the tournament.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Tire output rises 18% in 11 months on year

The production of tires in Iran has risen 18 percent during the first eleven months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2020- February 18, 2021), compared to the same period of time in the past year. Some 250,186 tons of tires have been produced during the eleven-month period of this year.

In terms of number, an 18-percent growth has been also achieved through the production of 23.124 million tires. As reported, 20.192 million passenger car tires were produced in the mentioned time span, accounting for over 87 percent of the total production.

-- Iranian universities improve in QS rankings

Iranian universities have advanced in 17 subject areas of 2021 QS rankings, Mohammad-Javad Dehghani, head of Islamic World Science Citation Database, has announced.

The QS World University Rankings by Subject highlights the world’s top universities in a range of popular subject areas, covering 51 subjects. Published annually since 2011, the rankings are based on academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty/student ratio, citations per faculty, international faculty, and international students.

-- Seminar sharpens focus on how to safeguard traditional medicine

– Tens of health and cultural heritage experts, academia, researchers, and students have begun discussing ways to safeguard traditional medicine as intangible cultural heritage during an online seminar, which began in Tehran on Sunday.

Strategies to protect traditional medicine as intangible cultural heritage are top on agenda for the three-day webinar that is organized by Tehran Intangible Cultural Heritage Center in close collaboration with the Research Institute of Cultural Heritage & Tourism.

Furthermore, participants are scheduled to attend specialized sessions on the subject of folk medicine, which has been practiced for a long in the villages around Ziviyeh and Karaftu, according to organizers.

