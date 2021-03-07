UN appreciates Iran for fighting AIDS

In a letter to Iran's permanent ambassador to the United Nations Geneva Headquarters Esmail Baqaie, Winnie Byanyima appreciated Iran for the matter and welcomed a visit to Iran.

The under-secretary-general of the United Nations said that Iran’s pattern of the fight with the virus is “harm reduction”, expressing consent over Iran's support and guidance for Programme Coordinating Board (PCB) in this sensitive year.

Earlier, Director of Governance and Multilateral Affairs Morten Ussing had said that Iran was one of the best counties in the Middle East and the world in harm reduction, especially in prisons, adding that Iran's intervention in the prisons proved that its plan was one of the best ones in the world; therefore, the solution that has worked in Iran should be presented as a strategic plan.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish