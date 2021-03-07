Iran, Ireland FMs meet

Coveney who arrived at Tehran on Saturday held talks on issues of mutual interest with Zarif. Ireland is the facilitator of the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 that endorsed the JCPOA.

Ireland's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the trip, made at an important juncture of bilateral relations, was appointing a chargé d'affaires in Iran and reopening of the Irish Embassy in Tehran until 2023.

Referring to his country's support of the JCPOA, the Irish foreign minister said, "As the facilitator, Ireland is eager to talk closely with all players and encourage all participants to fully abide by the deal."

Earlier today, the Irish foreign minister met with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, who in the meeting, urged all participants of the JCPOA to fully implement the UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

