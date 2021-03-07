International Women’s Day held in Spain, film by Iranian female filmmaker screened

Different films by female filmmakers from all around the world are to be screened at the event which is underway until March 17.

Speaking on the sidelines of the ceremony, Narges Abyar responded to questions about his film – Track 143.

She said that women have an extraordinary power and they need to have faith in their power.

Abyar described some details about the film and decoded some symbols used in it which were met by the admiration and applaud of the cinema audience.

