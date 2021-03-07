Iran's support for Iraq, Syria based on fraternity: FM

In a press statement on the remarks made by the Secretary of Iran's Expediency Discernment Council Mohsen Rezaee in a recent interview, the ministry said that they were personal views of the interviewee and far from Iran's stance.

"In all cases and occasions, Iran rushed to help Iraq and Syria governments based on the principle of fraternity; this is manifested in the fight against ISIS," the statement added.

"Understanding the danger of terrorism in the region, Iran showed up at the request of Iraq and Syria governments," according to the FM Public Relations.

Previously, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif took to Twitter to react to his remarks, saying: "Iranian polity is vibrant & officials express diverse opinions But those opinions should NOT be confused with state policy."

"As Iran's FM & chief nuclear negotiator, I will shortly present our constructive concrete plan of action—through proper diplomatic channels," Zarif added.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Saaeed Khatibzadeh also reacted, stressing that any issue related to foreign policy would be announced only by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and through its channels.

Speaking to Financial Times, Rezaee had suggested that Iran's assistance to neighboring countries struggling with terrorism was done in return for economic advantages.

