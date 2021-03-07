Blood donated in Iran safest in world: official

In an interview with IRNA, Eshqi said that Iran's Blood Transfusion Organization (IBTO) is a technical, specialized organization and over 80 percent of its staff consists of technical forces.

In the meantime, he added, the IBTO is a cultural body that must be familiar with culture, interests and motives of the people it is communicating with.

Yearly blood donation in Iran exceeded 50 million blood units for the first time since the IBTO was established 50 years ago, according to the official. He added that over 2.5 million people come to blood donation centers annually, but 2.1 million of them are eligible for donation.

With a rate of 25 donors per 1,000 people, Eshqi stated, Iran's blood donation is at the global standard for countries with middle or high income, i.e. 20-30 donors per 1,000.

He said that Iran achieved total voluntary blood donation, removing alternative donation in 2007, several years earlier than what WHO had considered.

Iran is the only Muslim country to be a member of ISBT Rare Donor Working Party. The group includes Brazil, Britain, China, Finland, France and Taiwan, Germany, India, Iran, Japan, The Netherlands, New Zealand, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland and the United states.

