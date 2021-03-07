Iran unveils modern assault rifle

The unveiling ceremony was held at a local festival in Tehran.

Masaf (battle) is a light weapon with 51 in 7.62 mm caliber whose effective range is 800 meters for day sight and 600 meter for thermal.

In the meantime, two Hoomak shotguns, Sorena-2 shotgun and Arta and Tooka air rifles were among the Iranian-developed products unveiled today.

In a related development, General Hatami said at a ceremony on delivering nine military planes, 10 choppers and tens of engines to the Iranian Armed Forces in first March that the enemy was in vain to defeat Iran through sanctions and restrictions on buying [military] equipment; meanwhile, the country conquered the enemy by relying on indigenous capability, building military equipment and optimizing defense equipment.

