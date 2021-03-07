Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on March 7

** IRAN DAILY

- Rouhani urges restoring security, peace in Iraq

- Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday called for restoring security, peace, and tranquility in Iraq as they are Iran's serious concern.

- Irish FM voices ‘strong’ support for JCPOA ahead of Iran visit

- Ireland’s Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said Saturday his country is “a strong supporter” of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal ahead of trip to Tehran.

- Iran warns of consequences of any Israeli miscalculation over ship incident

- Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations warned of consequences of any possible miscalculated measure by Israel over an explosion that damaged an Israeli ship in the Sea of Oman last week.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- 17 Iranian books picked for Biennial of Illustrations Bratislava 2021

- Seventeen books by Iranian illustrators have been selected for the Biennial of Illustrations Bratislava (BIB), which will be held in the capital of Slovakia from October 15, 2021 to January 9, 2022.

- IPL: Sepahan thrash Aluminum, Persepolis held by Sanat Naft

- Sepahan battered Aluminum 6-1 in Matchday 17 of Iran Professional League (IPL) on Saturday.

- Ulyanov describes U.S. readiness to rejoin JCPOA as a pragmatic move

- Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s Permanent Representative to International Organizations, including the IAEA, in Vienna, has said the United States’ willingness to return to the original Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA, known as the Iran nuclear deal), is a pragmatic and right approach, the ITAR-TASS news agency reported on Friday.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Biden Extends ‘National Emergency’ Against Iran

- President Joe Biden has extended for another year the so-called U.S. national emergency declared in 1995 with regard to Iran as well as all-out sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

- Ten Years of War in Syria Cost $1.2 Trillion: Report

-The economic cost of the ten-year foreign-backed war in Syria now exceeds $1.2 trillion, and even if the war ended today, the cost would climb by an additional $1.7 trillion through to 2035, according to a new report launched by international aid agency World Vision in partnership with Frontier Economics.

- Envoy to UN: Blast on Zionist Ship a False Flag

- Iran’s ambassador the United Nations has dismissed claims of Iranian role in an alleged recent explosion on an Israeli ship, saying the allegations are part of attempts to distract attention from the Zionist regime’s crimes and that the incident resembles a false flag operation.

