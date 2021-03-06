Iran ranks among states producing titanium metal

The first contract for the sale of medical titanium grade bars was inked with one of the companies producing orthopedic implants, it noted.

Prototypes of medical-grade titanium ingots were produced by analysis through very meticulous medical standards and succeeded in passing various stages of quality control, it further noted.

The accomplishment proved that the efforts and perseverance of these experts are endless, it underlined.

One of the most significant applications of titanium and its alloys is in medicine and dentistry. It is utilized in cases such as implants, heart rate monitors, hip or knee replacements, and prostheses.

