EURORDIS CEO lauds Iran’s National Strategic Plan for Rare diseases

Yann, who made the remarks on the occasion of the 12th Rare Disease Day in Iran, also said, “This will change the life of 1 million rare patients in Iran.”

He hailed that the “true success” achieved with the collaboration of Rare Diseases Foundation of Iran (RADOIR) – one of EURORDIS full members – and Tehran University of Medical Sciences (TUMS) and with the immense and full support of the Iranian authorities.

He said that the plan is a milestone which paves the long term transformative improvements, adding, “I am hopeful that the strategic plan can help to urgently meet the pharmaceutical and treatment solutions and pave the way to have better access to the orphan drugs for the rare patients and their families. Well done Iran.”

“Rare Disease Day” in observed on February 26 each year.

