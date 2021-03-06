Indian, Iranian airport authorities sign MoU

The Director General of the Iranian Airports Company's Communications and Navigation Affairs Mohammad Amirani said on Saturday that the Indian and Iranian sides signed the MoU in a bid to pave the ground for collaborating in aviation infrastructure, training services and consultations on Air Navigation Services (ANS).



The Iranian official went on to say that the MoU will remain valid for 10 years, noting that the document was finalized with the cooperation of Iran’s Presidential Center for Progress and Development.



Following the signing of the MoU, the Airports Authority of India and Iran Airports and Air Navigation Company can utilize technical and engineering consultation services on aviation industry, he noted.

