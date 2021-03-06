Envoy highlights Tel Aviv accountability in terrorist attack on late Iranian scientist

Gharibabadi made the remarks addressing a Friday night session of the IAEA Board of Governors.

While Iran has remained committed to maintaining a peaceful nuclear program, an Iranian nuclear scientist was assassinated by Israeli terrorist attack, the ambassador said.

He called on the agency and all the member states to fulfill their obligations under the international law concerning the fight against terrorism and condemn such an act of aggression in the strongest possible terms.

Gharibabadi reiterated that Iran will not let such a crime go unanswered.

The IAEA Board of Governors convened for a regular meeting on March 1-5.

