Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on March 6

- Iran’s Foreign Ministry only authority to announce state’s foreign policy

Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs is the only channel to announce the country’s foreign policy, said the ministry’s spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh on Friday reacting to latest remarks made by a senior Iranian official in an interview with a British newspaper.

- Rouhani: ECO meets all requisites for being success story of regional integration

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) meets all the requirements for being a success story of regional integration.

- Leader warns of ramifications of environmental destruction

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei highlighted the need to conserve the environment, saying the destruction of the environment would ruin the future of mankind.

- IRGC Muhammad Rasulullah Division releases documents on Iran-Iraq war operations

The 27th Mohammad Rasulullah Division of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has declassified a large number of documents on the operations carried out during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war in a book.

- Alamian’s brothers win bronze at WTT Contender Series

Iranian duo Nima Alamian and Noshad Alamiyan won a bronze medal at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Contender Series on Friday.

- Moscow expresses hope for JCPOA revival in its original form

Sergey Lavrov, the Russian foreign minister, has urged all parties to the 2015 nuclear deal -JCPOA- to fully implement their commitments, hoping for a revival of the deal in its original form, according to Tasnim news agency.

- Leader: Conserving Environment Is a Revolutionary Act

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Friday described plants and greenery an important factor in life and in building human civilization.

- Iran Asks AFC for Hosting World Cup Qualifiers

Iran Football Federation has sent its request to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to host the 2022 World Cup qualifiers matches in Group C.

- Iran Sues European Firms Over Chemical Attacks

The head of the Iranian Judiciary’s High Council for Human Rights says Iran has filed lawsuits in international courts against European companies that provided chemical materials to former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein’s regime, who used chemical weapons against Iranians in the 1980s war.

