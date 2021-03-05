COVID-19 claims 81 lives in past 24 hours in Iran: Official

Some 8,367 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 702 of whom were hospitalized, Lari said.

She added that with the 81 new victims, the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 60,512.

Lari noted that 1,428,008 patients out of a total of 1,673,470 infected people have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals.

Some 3,767 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

Since its outbreak, the COVID-19 pandemic has infected more than 114 million people across the world, of whom over 2,530,000 people have lost their lives.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish