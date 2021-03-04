Minister says sanctions will not halt Iran’s economic progress

Speaking to reporters, Eslami said inauguration of various projects by President Hassan Rouhani every Thursday shows technological movement of the country in different fields amid unfair sanctions imposed by enemy.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is inaugurating oil and petrochemical projects worth 5.6 billion dollars despite the fact that the country has been suffering from the harshest economic sanctions in the past three years.

The Iranian oil industry has never stopped launching projects even when it was targeted by unprecedented US bans. The embargo hindered Iran from access to financial resources and state-of-the-art technologies, but the Islamic country could develop oil and gas fields and accomplish petrochemical projects.

