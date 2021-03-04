Iran ready to share experiences with Pakistan to restore archaeological sites

Jafar Ronas said this during a meeting with Kamran Lashari, Director General of Walled City of Lahore Authority on Thursday.

He agreed to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in the fields of tourism, culture and art.

Referring to the existing capacities between the two brotherly and neighboring countries to develop cultural and artistic relations, Ronas explained the similarities between the historical sites of the two countries.

He added that due to the valuable experiences of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the field of restoration of archeological and historical monuments Iran can help Pakistan.

Referring to the large number of Persian inscriptions in the historical sites of Lahore, he said Cultural Centre of the Islamic Republic of Iran intends to produce a documentary about the Persian inscriptions of the historical sites of Lahore, and for this purpose it needs coordination and assistance.

The Pakistani cultural official noting deep cultural, historical, linguistic and artistic commonalities between Iran and Pakistan said when we meet with Iranian friends we feel a deep friendship of several decades.

Expressing the prominent role of the Indian Gurkhanid dynasty in promoting Iranian culture and Persian language in the subcontinent, he said there are Persian inscriptions in different parts of the old part of Lahore.

Kamran Lashari, while expressing the position and role of Iranian religious figures and mystics in promoting Islam in the Indian subcontinent, referred to dozens of historical sites, including Wazir Khan Mosque, Data Ganjbakhsh Mosque and Shahi-Qila with mystical poems engraved on it.

He added: Many visitors do not know the mystical meaning of these poems very well and for this reason, the Lahore Old District Administration is planning to install a translation of all these carvings with precise mystical meanings in Urdu next to these places.

Director General of Walled City of Lahore Authority also said that his department intends to simulate and reconstruct the glorious period of the Gurkhanid dynasty of India in the inner courtyard of the royal castle for a few days in October this year.

“Due to deep historical and cultural commonalities between the two countries, the Islamic Republic of Iran can accompany us in the best possible implementation of this plan,” he said.

At the end of the meeting, Kamran Lashari invited Jafar Ronas, cultural attaché and head of the Iranian Consulate General to participate in cultural programs in the old part of Lahore.

It is worth mentioning that Walled City of Lahore Authority was established in 2012 with the approval of the Punjab Provincial Assembly and is responsible for the reconstruction, renovation and maintenance of dozens of historical sites, including the Badshahi Mosque, Shahi Qila, Shalimar Garden, Noor Jahan mausoleum, Jahangir mausoleum, Qutbuddin Aibak mausoleum and Wazir Khan Mosque.

