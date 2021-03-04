Baloch Culture Day celebrated in Pakistan with Iran’s participation

Director of Khana-e-Farhang in Quetta Hassan Vaqefi led the Iranian delegation in the ceremony.

The ceremony was organized in the form of a music festival and musicians and singers performed different folk songs of Balochistan on the occasion.

This day is meant to showcase the diversity and richness of the centuries-old culture, traditions, music of Balochistan.

The officials appreciated the Iranian presence in this ceremony and while emphasizing the historical, cultural and social commonalities between the two countries, especially the two neighboring border provinces, asked Khana-e-Farhang to hold such cultural festivals with the presence of Iranian artists in the future and hold a joint cultural program in the form of film festivals and cultural exhibitions.

While congratulating the people and government of Balochistan on Baloch Culture Day, Vaqefi said the Iranian cultural department intends to hold a joint cultural festival with the participation of Iranian artists and with the cooperation of Khana-e-Farhang.

"This festival will include an exhibition of arts and crafts and an Iranian film festival,” he said.

He added the cultural commonalities of Iran and Pakistan help the two friendly and brotherly nations of Iran and Pakistan to enhance their ties.

"We have many Persian poets in Balochistan who in addition to their native Baloch language have love for Persian and have written Persian poetry,” he said.

It is worth noting that the program was broadcast live on Bolan TV in Pakistan and several countries (about fifty countries) via satellite.

272**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish