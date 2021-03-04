Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on March 4

** IRAN DAILY

- Rouhani to Macron: Failure to seize chances of saving Iran deal to complicate impasse

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has called on the parties to the 2015 nuclear deal not to miss the remaining chances to revive the landmark agreement, warning that any “unconstructive” move at the UN nuclear watchdog’s upcoming board meeting will complicate the stalemate surrounding the accord.

- Rail Expo 2021 opens in Tehran

The Eighth International Exhibition of Rail Transportation, Related Industries and Equipment (Rail Expo 2021) opened in Tehran on Wednesday.

- U.S. that has been trading arms at cost of Yemenis’ blood will remain shameful in history: Iran

Iran on Wednesday rejected the unfounded allegations by the U.S. secretary of state against Tehran with regard to Yemen, saying the United States which has been selling arms to the countries that have been pounding Yemen for six years at the cost of the “blood” of the Yemeni people will remain “disreputable in history”.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said invaders and their accomplices which have realized that their “anti-human military strategy” against the resistant people of Yemen have ended in failure are trying to deflect attention from their crimes but this will remain in the “historical memory” of the Yemeni people and the world at large.

- Army drone power thrived during sanctions: General Mousavi

Army Commander Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi said on Wednesday that the power of Iran’s drones prospered in the era of sanctions.

“The drone power of the army thrived at the height of sanctions,” the army chief said, adding this happened at the time of “maximum pressure” introduced against Iran by the Trump administration.

- Zarif: Koreans Seek U.S. Permit to Unfreeze Iran Funds

Tehran and Seoul have reached a consensus on mechanisms to unfreeze Iranian funds held in South Korea, Foreign Minister Muhammad Javad Zarif said Wednesday.

Zarif said despite the agreement, the Koreans "have apparently not obtained the necessary permissions so far” from the Americans, even though they pledged to do their utmost to have the funds released. Iran believes that a permission from the U.S. is not necessary, Zarif stated.

- Terrorists Attack IRGC Engineers in Southeast Iran

Terrorists have attacked the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Engineering Unit forces in Iran’s southeastern province of Sistan and Balouchestan, injuring one, the IRGC said Wednesday.

The IRGC Ground Force’s Quds Base said in a statement that the terrorist elements affiliated with the global arrogance launched the attack on the IRGC forces at noon on Tuesday. The attack took place when the IRGC Engineering Unit servicemen were on duty in Bamposht region near Saravan county.

