Iran, Belarus urge strengthening of geological cooperation

Geological Cooperation Working Group between Geological Survey of Iran and Institute of Earth Sciences and Geological Research and Production Center of Belarus was held via video conference on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the Head of Geological Survey and Mineral Explorations of Iran (GSI) Alireza Shahidi said that this meeting is a serious start to the continuation and implementation of the projects between Iran and Belarus.

He expressed hope for the signing of a contract between Iran and Belarus at the 15th session of the Joint Commission of the two countries.

The two sides stressed the strengthening of bilateral cooperation between Iran and Belarus in relation to geology.

