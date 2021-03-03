Foreign companies should be responbsible partners in Iran market

Hashemi told IRNA that in recent years, well-known foreign companies active in manufacturing house appliances withdrew from the Iranian market under the pressure of the United States, while they wanted to come back to Iranian vast market.



The official also noted, the withdrawal had some benefits for Iran and helped the country develop its own industries; so, the Iranians have experienced a good progress in manufacturing different kinds of house appliances.



However, he said, the procurement of certain house appliances from the domestic market is not economic; thus, the country still requires import of the items.

Planning for producing 25 million sets of house appliances.



He said that the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade plans to pave the way for increasing the production of house appliances to 25 million items per annum by 2026.



The project has been envisaged given the fact that there is big regional market with 400 million residents, who spend 27 billion dollars for house appliances, Hashemi added.



Iran envisioned 30 percent growth of house appliances production for the current Iranian year (March 20, 2020 to March 20, 2021), but the country could hit the record of producing 12 million sets of house appliances within 10 months of the year, he said.



Despite the fact that Iran is facing US-imposed sanctions as well as the outbreak of COVID-19, it has been able to hit the record of manufacturing house appliances sets since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

