Ceremony held to issue ID cards for Iranian carpets

Head of National Iranian Carpet Center (NICC) said that the ceremony was held to mark issuing identity cards for Iranian carpets for the first time in the presence of First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri in Tehran.

Ms. Farhnaz Rafe’a made the remarks in an interview with IRNA Economy Desk.

She said that today for the 1st time in past 16 years a ceremony-conference meeting on Iranian handwoven carpets was held in the presence of high ranking officials, including the 1st vice president, the governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) as well as eight cabinet ministers.

She said that those who have interests in Iranian handwoven carpets are present in the conference and will speak about their concerns and problems, including handwoven carpets’ status of export market, the customs tariffs for silk thread, customs clearance problems, issuance of artist cards for the carpet weavers, offering them low interest loans and health insurance services.

New ideas of experts on handwoven carpets

The NICC director meanwhile announced that this Thursday and Friday experts meeting will convene for the first time to hear new ideas on improvement of the Iranian carpets’ national and international markets, including provision of the raw materials they need using new methods.

She said that in the past emphasis was always made on the point that the handwoven carpets are traditional arts and therefore new technologies should not be applied in their production, whereas the experts meeting is going to break that taboo, and during two days of lectures, workshops and training, the participants will have a fortnight’s time to present their ideas and projects in electronic media provided for the purpose, and receive the answers to their questions.

According to IRNA, during the first eight months the current (Iranian) year (that began on March 23, 2020) Iranian handwoven carpets worth $47,919,663 were exported to world markets, that was merely less and $800,000 less than the previous year, same period.

According to national employment statistics, by mid-June 2020, 1,200,625 people were weaving carpets across Iran, and 191,545 other professional workers in jobs related to carpet industry were working to support them.

