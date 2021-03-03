Khademosh-Sharia on top-15 world’s chess champions

According to the IRNA Sports Desk, in the latest FIDE world raking Iran’s top player in men’s ranking inside the country, Parham Maqsudlu with his 2,676 points from FIDE ranks 60th in the world, where Magnus Carlsen from Norway still ranks 1st.



This world chess champion’s FIDF rating dropped 15 places in March 2020, due to his weak performance in Holland’s Tata-Style matches. Carlsen with his 2,847 rating still ranks first in the world.



Meanwhile, Iran’s top woman chess caption, Sara Khademosh-Shari’a, with her 1,494 points ranks 14th internationally, which remains unchanged compared to her last month rank.

