Iranian exports to Turkmenistan set record

Although the border was closed for over 100 days because of lockdown of coronavirus pandemic, over 220,000 tons of goods were exported to Turkmenistan through the railroad, Mohsen Etemad told IRNA.

The official said that some 100,000 tons cement export had the biggest share of exports from Golestan province to Turkmenistan. Steel, tiles, dates, detergent and apples were in next places.

Iran exported some 144,000 tons of goods to Turkmenistan over 11 months last year, but this year, exported some 220,000 tons of goods over the past seven months, he said, forecasting that it would reach 300,000 tons until the end of the current Iranian year (to end on March 21).

Etemad highlighted the width of Turkmenistan railroad that is larger than global standard making a stumbling block for railway trade among the two countries, stating that Iran had solved the problem with a 200-meter bogie, but the Turkmen side has yet to address the issue.

Iran’s Minister of Road & Urban Development Mohammad Eslami recently visited the region and the Incheboron border railroad and promised to solve the technical issue of rail width.

He said that the number of railway wagons for transport of Iranian goods to Turkmenistan would increase to 30 from the current 20 wagons.

Incheboron is located on Iran-Turkmenistan-Kazakhstan railway.

