FM says Iran reaches settlement with South Korea for repatriation of assets

Zarif said that in last week talks with his South Korean counterpart, the South Korean foreign minister vowed to do his best to resolve the issue.

He said that Iran also initiated proceedings about the South Korean arrears to Iran.

The mechanisms have been agreed upon but the South Korean Government seems not yet received the necessary green light, Zarif said.

He said that Iran does not consider the need for okay from the US, but, South Korea insists to get green light from the US for the settlement.

9341**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish