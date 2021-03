President Rouhani made the remarks through a message to his Bulgarian counterpart Rumen Radev on the occasion of Liberation Day in that country on March 3.

At the end of his message, Rouhani wished prosperity, health and success for the Bulgarian people.

Bulgaria's national day honors Bulgarian volunteers who liberated Bulgaria from about 500 years of Ottoman rule during 1877-1878 war.

