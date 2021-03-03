Russian envoy urges IAEA BoG not to adopt stupid resolution

"When I say “a highly risky political experiment” I mean an adoption of a stupid resolution which can undermine the prospects for a restoration of #JCPOA exactly at the moment when this task becomes very much feasible, Ulyanov wrote in his Twitter account.

"#IAEA Governors at their on-going session face a great challenge. They really can contribute to strengthening the global non-proliferation regime and restoration of #JCPOA. They also can decide not to oppose highly risky political experiments. The Governors have to make a choice," he said in a separate message.

Earlier, Spokesman of Iranian Government Ali Rabiei said that Iran’s agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is a clear message of Tehran's good faith to give a chance to diplomacy.

Referring to the agreement with the IAEA, he said that the Government will respect the law passed by Majlis and also assure the international community that Iran’s nuclear activities will be under international legal inspections and stay peaceful.

