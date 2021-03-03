Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on March 3

** IRAN DAILY

- Lifting US sanctions, only way to revive JCPOA: President Rouhani

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said that lifting sanctions imposed by the United States against Iran is the only way to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

- Rouhani: Iran on verge of glorious victory in economic war

President Hassan Rouhani said Iran is on the threshold of achieving a glorious victory in the economic war imposed by the enemy.

- Iran urges halt to sale of arms used in Yemen war

Iran called on “war enablers” to commit to stop selling arms and ammunition that are used just to claim innocent lives and further level the already destroyed properties in the war-torn Yemen.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Iranian doc “Maze of Progress” examines resistance economy in Russia, China, Turkey

Iranian documentary “Maze of Progress” scrutinizing the resistance economy in Russia, China and Turkey has been produced at Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

- Iran remain unchanged at FIBA World Ranking

Iran national basketball team remained in the 23rd place at the FIBA World Ranking Men.

- ‘Jahangiri and I considered main potential presidential candidates by Construction Party’

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- 18 Renowned Specialists Explain

The Courage Foundation, an international fund supporting journalists and whistleblowers, has sent a "Statement of Concern” to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) about the intergovernmental organization’s report on a 2018 chemical attack in Syria.

- Hamas Hails 400 EU Lawmakers’ Letter Against Zionist Violations

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas hailed the move of hundreds of EU lawmakers to slam the Zionist regime’s violations in the West Bank and Gaza Strip by a letter sent to EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

- Dutch Postpone Qatar Trade Mission Over World Cup Worker Concerns

The Dutch government has postponed a trade mission to Qatar this month, citing concern over living conditions of migrant workers helping the tiny Persian Gulf state to prepare for next year’s soccer World Cup.

