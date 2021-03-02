Zarif, Guterres urge putting end to war in Yemen

In a telephone conversation, Zarif and Guterres discussed commencing a political dialogue.

During the talk, Guterres elaborated on the latest measures taken to end the war in Yemen and to establish justice in the country.

He also thanked Iran on initiatives taken to help launch peace in the country.

Zarif, for his part, voiced Iran’s support for the UN’s moves to launch fair peace, calling for putting an end to the war, lifting the siege, and providing humanitarian aid to the Yemeni people.

He also expressed hope that everyone would witness the stability of this country by holding inter-Yemeni talks and forming an inclusive government.

