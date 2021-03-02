Banking problems with Iran can be resolved through cooperation: Armenian envoy

Iranian companies registered with an Armenian partner cooperate with Armenian banks, he said, adding that given that Armenian banks work with the global banks, there is no problem for Iranian economic actions in Armenia and financial exchange between the banks of the two countries.

Iranians, with whatever currency, can rely on the Armenian banks and operate economically as there is no restriction in this regard, he underlined.

Hydroelectric power plants, wind power plants, solar power plants, mining industries, agriculture, and food industry, as well as auto manufacturing, are among the issues that are highly suitable for investment in Armenia, he further noted.

Armenia has also grown in the field of information technology and most of its partners are European, American, and Indian companies, he said, adding that we can deal with Iran in this field as well.

