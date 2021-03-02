Official: Iran COVID-19 death toll drops to 86

Some 8,495 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 784 of whom were hospitalized, Lari said.

She added that with the 86 new victims, the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 60,276.

Lari noted that 1,406,845 patients out of a total of 1,648,174 infected people have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals.

Some 3,738 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

9417**2050

