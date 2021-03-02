Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on March 2

** IRAN DAILY

-- Iran seriously concerned over presence of Takfiri terrorists in Karabakh

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi expressed “serious concern” about the presence of Takfiri terrorist groups in the Nagorno-Karabakh region – the scene of recent deadly clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

However, the Iranian official said that all parties have given assurance to Tehran that the terrorist groups will have no place in the disputed region.

-- Rouhani: Iran nearly not dependent on oil revenues

President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday that Iran has adopted plans to reduce reliance on oil revenues and is currently almost not dependent on petro-dollars.

In an address to a ceremony to inaugurate three oil projects via a videoconference, he added the domestic oil industry used to shoulder the main burden in the country’s annual budget plan.

-- ISPA: 10-month steel ingot imports up 67%

Imports of steel ingots (billet, bloom and slab) in the first 10 months of current calendar year (March 21, 2020-January 19, 2022) registered a 67 percent growth compared to same period last year, according to statistics of the Iranian Steel Producers Association (ISPA).

ISPA figures show that the country imported 5,000 tons of steel ingots in this period.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Iran Opens Petroleum Projects Worth $2.7 Billion

Two massive Iranian petroleum projects with an investment of $2.7 billion came online Monday in a fresh blow to U.S. sanctions targeting the country’s energy sector.

President Hassan Rouhani used a video conference call to inaugurate the project located in oil-rich regions in the west and south of the country. Rouhani’s website said the government had spent 1.441 billion euros ($1.74 billion) to ramp up oil production in Azar oil field, a reserve Iran shares with neighboring Iraq, to 65,000 barrels per day.

-- Syria Again Writes to UN Over Zionist Airstrikes

Syria on Monday called on the United Nations Security Council to condemn Israeli attacks on its territory, urging the world body to act decisively to stop the regime.

In a letter addressed to the UN Security Council on Monday, Syria’s Foreign and Expatriates Ministry urged the body to hold the Tel Aviv regime accountable for the attacks, hours after Syria’s air defenses intercepted Israeli missiles coming from the direction of the occupied Golan Heights.

-- Yemeni Forces Down Saudi Drone in Hudaydah

Yemeni army forces, backed by allied fighters from the Popular Committees, on Monday intercepted and targeted an unmanned aerial vehicle belonging to the Saudi-led military coalition as it was flying in the skies over the country’s strategic western province of Hudaydah.

The media bureau of Yemen’s Houthi Ansarullah movement announced in a statement that Yemeni air defense forces and their allies shot down the armed drone over Hays district on Monday evening.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Resolution against Iran at IAEA will disrupt the situation, Zarif warns

Mohammad Javad Zarif, the Iranian foreign minister, on Monday warned the three European parties to the 2015 nuclear deal that a resolution against Iran by the IAEA Board of Governors would disrupt the current conditions, according to Tasnim news agency.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with members of the Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, Zarif warned of agitation in case the International Atomic Energy Agency’s board issues a statement against Iran over its decision to suspend the voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol of the NPT.

-- Majlis continues reviewing details of next year’s budget bill

Every year after the government submits the draft of the national budget bill for the next year to the Iranian parliament (Majlis), the parliament’s budget review committee immediately begins assessing general outlines of the bill including the incomes and the expenses.

After the mentioned assessments, the details of the bill will be subject to review so that by the year-end a refined version of the bill would be prepared and approved to be used as the base guideline for the country’s monetary framework in the next fiscal year.

-- 30 dams to be turned into tourism destinations

A total of 30 dams across Iran have been selected to be developed into tourism destinations, Deputy Energy Minister for Water and Wastewater Affairs Ghasem Taqizadeh Khamesi said on Sunday.

A total budget of 1,300 billion rials (some $30 million at the official rate of 42,000 rials) has been allocated to develop the tourism infrastructure of the dams, the official said.

Water tourism of the dams is estimated to generate 3,000 direct jobs when fully operated, he added.

