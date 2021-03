Zadboom said that Iran's foreign trade reached $65 billion during March 2020-February 2021.

He added from this amount of foreign trade, about $34 billion is in imports and about $31 billion is in exports.

Despite sanctions, Iran conducted more than $80 billion in foreign trade last year, which part of it related to the agricultural sector, he noted.

