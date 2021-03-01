Iran-made COV-Pars vaccine one of world best vaccines: Official

Koohpayehzadeh said that Razi Vaccine and Serum Research Institute developed the COV-Pars vaccine.

He noted that this recombinant vaccine is inhaled through the nose and access to its manufacturing technology is a great privilege for the country.

The first phase of the human trial of the COV-Pars vaccine has begun and it is anticipated that due to its quality, it can be entered into the production and mass injection phase after the third phase, he added.

Iran unveiled its second homegrown coronavirus vaccine project Monday (Feb 8, 2021).

