Accusing and threatening Iran not to bear fruit: FM spox

Khatibzadeh made the remarks speaking during his weekly press conference on Monday, noting, “We will respond to positive measures with positive measures and if we see different action, we will react proportionally.”

As to the proposal by the European Union Minister for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell’s for holding a joint meeting with the US and the EU, the spokesman noted that Iran has already declared its stances completely clear and "there is no change in the Iranian side’s decision".

The new US administration should make up for the mistakes of the Trump-era policies, he said, adding that they have not changed the anti-Iran policy and the US has not announced its official return to comply with obligations of the UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

Iran has clearly mentioned that if the United States wants to come back to the 2015 nuclear deal, it should declare its rejoining in the first place and lift sanctions, he argued, warning that the US administration cannot succeed in pursuing wrong path that the former government adopted in dealing with Tehran.

Referring to the recent allegations made by the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Iranian nuclear program, Khatibzadeh underlined that the hysteric obsession of the prime minister of the Zionist regime is not a new issue, rather it shows new turmoil in the occupied land, which stems from their own adventurism.

He also emphasized that nuclear weapons have no place in Iran’s doctrine, but the West neglects hundreds of atomic warheads in Israel.

Pointing to the possibility of issuing anti-Iran resolution at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors and a halt in cooperation between Tehran and the IAEA, he said that it is obvious that the US has taken a wrong stance and the Biden administration showed a disappointing start in implementing their commitments, but IAEA-Iran collaborations are in line with Safeguards Agreement, which will go ahead.

The spokesman went on to say that other signatories to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) are advised to take the opportunity of Iran’s three-month period cooperation with the IAEA.

As to a visit by Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein to Iran, he said that Baghdad and Tehran will discuss recent developments in Iraq and security issues. The sad event of martyrdom of Iranian Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad on January 3, 2020 was among issues mentioned in the trip, Khatibzadeh said, adding that it is natural that the two countries need to consult on multiple issues.

