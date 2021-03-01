Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on March 1

** IRAN DAILY

- Time not suitable for unofficial meeting with EU, US officials on JCPOA: Iran

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman said the present juncture is not a suitable time for holding an unofficial meeting with European Union and American officials on the landmark nuclear deal that Iran clinched with world powers in 2015, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

- Iran’s military power not ignorable in world: Commander Sayyari

Deputy Commander of Iran's Army for Coordination Affairs, Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari said on Sunday that Iran has managed to domestically create a defense power that is counted on and cannot be ignored in the world.

- Salehi: Iran will give proper response if IAEA Board of Governors issues resolution against it

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said Tehran will give a proper response to any anti-Iran resolution adopted by the IAEA Board of Governors regarding the recent JCPOA developments.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Clinical Trials of Second Iranian Vaccine Begin

Iran’s health ministry said the country’s coronavirus fatalities broke the 60,000 mark on Sunday, as it battles the outbreak of the illness amid inhuman U.S. sanctions.

- Iranian Wrestlers Snatch 4 Medals From Ukrainian Tournament

Iranian wrestlers have managed to win four medals at the XXIV Outstanding Ukrainian Wrestlers and Coaches Memorial in Kiev.

The only gold of the team was snatched by Muhammad Sadegh Firoozpoor at the 75kg category of freestyle competitions.

- Zionist War Minister Secretly Meets Jordan King: Report

The Zionist regime’s war minister Benny Gantz has secretly met with Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported on Sunday.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish