Iran not to receive passengers from 32 countries: Official

Pointing to the decrees of the National Headquarters for the Management of COVID-19 and to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the country, Zibakhsh said that the admission of passengers from high-risk countries to Iran was banned.

He stressed that all Iranian and foreign nationals who intend to travel to Iran are required to provide a negative molecular test certificate (RT-PCR) in terms of COVID-19 with a validity period of up to 96 hours from laboratories approved by the Ministry of Health of the country of origin in English or approved by the consulate before boarding the plane at the airport of origin.

Since its outbreak, the COVID-19 pandemic has infected more than 114 million people across the world, of whom over 2,530,000 people have lost their lives.

