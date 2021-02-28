IRNA martyrs commemorated

Major-General Soleimani met and held talks with Norouzpour.

Major-General Soleimani commemorated Iranian martyrs and warriors during the Sacred Defense (the 1980-1988 war imposed by Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein).

He also especially commemorated the martyrs of the media, especially the martyrs of IRNA during the ceremony.

IRNA, as a parent media organization, has played a pivotal role in the promotion of the country in the discussion and has continued this role, and in all respects, this valuable action of IRNA and its journalists is remarkable, he noted.

He praised IRNA's series of actions on the 40th anniversary of the Sacred Defense.

3266**1424

