Feb 28, 2021, 11:59 PM
Journalist ID: 3080
News Code: 84246684
0 Persons

Tags

IRNA martyrs commemorated

IRNA martyrs commemorated

Tehran, Feb 28, IRNA – Managing Director of the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) Mohammad Reza Norouzpour and Deputy Minister of Culture and Education of the Foundation for Martyrs and Veterans Affairs Major-General Yaghoub Soleimani on Sunday pay homage to Iranian martyrs at IRNA headquarters.

Major-General Soleimani met and held talks with Norouzpour.

Major-General Soleimani commemorated Iranian martyrs and warriors during the Sacred Defense (the 1980-1988 war imposed by Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein).

He also especially commemorated the martyrs of the media, especially the martyrs of IRNA during the ceremony.

IRNA, as a parent media organization, has played a pivotal role in the promotion of the country in the discussion and has continued this role, and in all respects, this valuable action of IRNA and its journalists is remarkable, he noted.

He praised IRNA's series of actions on the 40th anniversary of the Sacred Defense.

3266**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
1 + 10 =