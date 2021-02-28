Mosques' networks successful during COVID-19 pandemic: Iran min

Salehi pointed to the fact that several cultural and artistic centers have tried to survive during the outbreak of the pandemic, while the cultural centers of the Iranian mosques could develop their activities through proper networking and creating structures needed in this situation.

The cultural and artistic centers of Iranian mosques carried out two positive measures in order to reach their goals during the pandemic, the minister stated, adding that they succeeded in creating a unified network, known as FAHMA, in order to establish an integrated system of the centers after 27 years.

The national network of FAHMA has created an opportunity for the cultural centers of the Iranian mosques to speed up their activities and connect users in different times of a day, while doors of mosques were close in some hours before the pandemic, he noted.

