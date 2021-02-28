New generation of IR2M, IR6 centrifuges to be installed at Fordow facilities: MP

The spokesman of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Iranian parliament Abolfazl Amoui quoted Salehi as saying that the waterfalls too have to be installed within the deadline while centrifuges will also be completed and gasified.

He further noted that the extraordinary meeting of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission on Sunday evening examined the issue of the implementation of the law about the need for the US removal of sanctions.

According to the parliamentarian, Salehi briefed the session on the implementation of various articles of the Strategic Action Law to lift sanctions and voiced determination to strictly implement the Strategic Action Law.

He said that according to the law, the AEOI is obliged to produce 120 kg of 20% enriched uranium within a year.

The organization has already produced 25 kg and will soon reach the capacity of 120 kg of 20% uranium.

The lawmaker also said that Iran's nuclear chief has pointed to the implementation of Article 6 of the law which focuses on halting the voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol and announced that following coordination with the relevant institutions and after long negotiations on March 24, a technical agreement was reached on how to implement the law of the parliament.

The spokesman also noted that the meeting decided to hold expert meetings with the AEOI and the Foreign Ministry to work out a plan a decisive response to Western demands.

