Pres Rouhani to inaugurate 3 oil, petrochemical projects on Monday

President Rouhani will inaugurate the projects through video conference.

The official operation of the Azar oil field will begin as the most sophisticated joint oil field at 1.4 billion euros and a daily production capacity of 65,000 barrels of crude oil.

Kangan Petro Refining will be operational as the largest feed supply unit for petrochemicals, and this unit will generate 1 $ billion annually for the country.

The executive operations of Kian Asaluyeh Petrochemical Company will also begin tomorrow (Feb 29).

Iran's oil industry has never stopped developing in recent years, despite experiencing unprecedented sanctions.

The development of joint oil and gas fields has been of particular importance for the government of President Rouhani, as Iran's gas production from the South Pars joint field has increased 2.5 times and from the joint fields west of Karun has increased about five times.

