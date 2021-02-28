Feb 28, 2021, 2:35 PM
COVID-19 claims 93 lives in past 24 hours in Iran: Official

Tehran, Feb 28, IRNA – Some 93 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 60,073, Iran's Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Sunday.

Some 8,010 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 494 of whom were hospitalized, Lari said.

She added that with the 93 new victims, the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 60,073.

Lari noted that 1,393,125 patients out of a total of 1,631,169 infected people have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals.

Some 3,732 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

Since its outbreak, the COVID-19 pandemic has infected more than 114 million people across the world, of whom over 2,530,000 people have lost their lives.

