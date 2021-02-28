Iran to hold int'l competition to commemorate champion Siamand Rahman

Mahmoud Khosravi Vafa said that planning was made to register Siamand Rahman as the world champion.

Due to the outbreak of coronavirus , the event will be held at national level.

Rahman passed away on March 1 due to cardiac arrest in his hometown Oshnavieh.

At the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games, where 180 athletes competed in 20 medal events, history was made when Siamand Rahman became the first Paralympian to lift over 300kg. The Iranian eventually lifted 310kg, equivalent to two baby elephants!, International Paralympic Committee (IPC) earlier said.

Athletes, coaches, and associations have expressed shock at the sudden demise and extended condolences to Rahman’s family and friends.

Sharing Rahman’s achievements through photos and videos, The Iran National Paralympic Committee’s social media announced: Goodbye to the world's most powerful man with disabilities, Siamand Rahman.

At the Guangzhou 2010 Asian Para Games, he set another World record in the over 100kg category, lifting 287.5kg, and won gold medal. In 2011, Rahman finished as a gold medallist in Jordan’s International Open.

In the same year, he broke his own record once more, during IWAS World Games lifting 291kg in the United Arab Emirates.

During the London 2012, he broke the Paralympic record with a lift of 280kg.

In April 2014, Rahman registered a 285kg win at the World Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates while he broke his own Asian record by 3.00kg registering 290kg during the Asian Para Games in Incheon, South Korea in the same year.

Lifting 295kg, he took gold in the men’s over 107kg world record at the 2015 IPC Powerlifting Asian Open Championships in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

At the 2018 Asian Para Games, Siamand came first at the Men's Over 107.00 kg with 295kg. In the same year, he comfortably won the men’s over 107kg at the Asia-Oceania Open Championships in Kitakyushu, Japan.

After winning gold medal in Mexico City 2017, he clinched the third World's title, in his last international appearance, in Nur-Sultan 2019.

With a slew of achievements to his credit, Rahman was also awarded the best male athlete award at the 2017 Paralympic Sport Awards held in Abu Dhabi and was also shortlisted for the prestigious Laureaus Sportsperson of the Year with a disability award.

Rahman who was preparing to compete in his third Paralympic Games in Tokyo 2020, where he wanted to set a new world record in World Para Powerlifting, will always be remembered for his kind smile and enthusiasm - An epitome of hope, humanity, faith, love, and peace.

People in the World will remember the Iranian champion who made history!

