Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on February 28

** IRAN DAILY

-- Iran to uninstall IAEA cameras, delete data if US sanctions not lifted: Salehi

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said recordings from monitoring equipment that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) installed at the country’s nuclear sites will be deleted if the United States does not lift its unilateral sanctions within the next three months.

Ali Akbar Salehi said, “Now, the IAEA does not have the right to access surveillance cameras for up to 3 months, and if the sanctions are not lifted, the information recorded by the cameras will be deleted and cameras will be uninstalled. The agency issues a report every three months, so we gave it a chance.

-- Seoul to release Iran’s frozen assets based on requested items

The head of Iran-South Korea Joint Chamber of Commerce said on Saturday that Seoul is supposed to pay Iran’s frozen funds based on the items requested by Iranian officials.

Hossein Tanhaei said $1 billion of Iran’s frozen assets in South Korea will soon be transferred to an Iran-Switzerland financial channel to pay for foodstuffs, medicine, and medical equipment.

-- Iran, Iraq discuss ways to use banking resources

Governor of the Central Bank of Iran Abdolnaser Hemmati and Chairman of the state-run Trade Bank of Iraq (TBI) Salem Chalabi discussed ways of using banking resources on Saturday.

Chalabi said that the process of using banking resources will be accelerated hereafter while efforts are being made via channels and methods approved by the Iranian side to use these resources.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Iran, Iraq Discuss Suspicious U.S. Moves

Friday’s U.S. airstrikes against Iraq’s popular anti-terror forces encourage terrorism in the region, Iran’s top security official Ali Shamkhani said on Saturday.

Washington said the strikes on positions of the Kataib Hezbollah (KH) group along the Iraq border were in response to rocket attacks against U.S. targets in Iraq, but the force has denied any role in the attacks.

"America’s recent action strengthens and expands the activities of the terrorist Daesh in the region,” Shamkhani, the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security council, said in remarks to visiting Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein.

-- Iran Female Para-Archer Runner-Up in UAE Event

Iranian para-archer Zahra Nemati received a silver medal in the 7th Fazza International Para-Archery Tournament in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

During the final match, Nemati was defeated by Turkish rival and stood on the second place.

Another athlete from Turkey also received a silver medal. Namati had earlier defeated archers from India and Ukraine.

-- Iranian Missiles Could Have Killed 150 U.S. Troops

American troops who survived Iran’s retaliatory missile attack on Ain al-Assad air base in Iraq last year say only "luck” helped them ride out the strike, a top U.S. military commander says.

On January 8, 2020, Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) targeted the American airbase in the western Iraqi province of Anbar, home to 2,000 U.S. troops and scores of aircraft, with a barrage of missiles in retaliation for the assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani five days earlier.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Qatari FM meets E3 ambassadors to discuss JCPOA

Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani met with the ambassadors of the three European countries that are signatories to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

During the meeting, the chief Qatari diplomat discussed with the European ambassadors how to implement the nuclear deal by all parties, according to a statement issued by the Qatari Foreign Ministry.

-- Baghdad billboard showing “Shias of Abu Turab”

A huge copy of Iranian painter Hassan Ruholamin’s “Shias of Abu Turab” has been set up on a billboard in the heart of the Iraqi capital of Baghdad. A number of Persian websites announced the news on Saturday, but with no details about the exact location of the billboard and the identity of its installers.

Ruholamin unveiled the artwork depicting Commander Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis among the companions of Imam Ali (AS) on January 3 to commemorate the first anniversary of the martyrdom of the IRGC Quds Force chief and a commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units – Hashd al-Shaabi, who were assassinated in a U.S. attack in Baghdad in 2020.

-- Iran’s tourism still alive, minister says

Despite all the obstacles and issues and the outbreak of the coronavirus, the country’s tourism sector is still alive and dynamic, the tourism minister has said.

He made the remarks during his visit to Tehran’s international tourism and handicrafts fair, which came to an end on Friday evening. “A tourism event of this magnitude is a good example of the dynamism and development of tourism,” Ali-Asghar Mounesan said.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish