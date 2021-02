Pointing to the framework of cooperation and assistance with the Chinese government, Jahanpour said that the shipment of 250,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine donated by China has been loaded and sent to Iran.

He added that the shipment will be delivered to Tehran in the coming days.

The Chinese shipment is donated and will be used in nationwide vaccinations against COVID-19 over the coming days and weeks, he noted.

