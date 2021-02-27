Fighting enemies of peace at joint border, common agenda of Tehran-Islamabad: Ex-Pakistan NSA

Lieutenant General (Retd) Nasser Khan Janjua made the remarks during an interview with IRNA on the sidelines of a lecture on CPEC and Balochistan at the Institute of Strategic Studies, Islamabad.

As Pakistan's National Security Advisor, Lt Gen Janjua paid two official visits to Iran in July 2016 and December 2017 and during his tenure, he also hosted various high-ranking delegations of Iran in Islamabad.

Janjua who commanded the Southern Command in Balochistan from September 2013 to October 2015 and then served as Pakistan's National Security Advisor until 2018 added: Iran and Pakistan are victims of destructive actions by some elements on the common borders and for this reason, some measures to protect the borders, such as fencing, are very important.

General Nasser Khan said: We never want the miscreants and enemies of peace to act against the interests of Iran and then flee to Pakistan or cause misunderstandings between the two countries.

He stressed: There are a special interest and love between the people of Iran and Pakistan, the governments of the two countries also coordinate on border management, and we believe that there is no lack of cooperation between Tehran and Islamabad.

The former National Security Advisor to Pakistan added fencing our borders with Iran is considered a decisive action against miscreants, drug traffickers and human traffickers because terrorist elements and miscreants always try to sabotage the atmosphere of peace on the borders of the two countries.

Nasser Khan Janjua during his lecture said Pakistan’s strategic significance lies in Balochistan, and only through peace and development in Balochistan, it can be achieved.

Last week, the Pakistani Interior Minister visited Iran border and reviewed the security measures in these areas, fencing, and trade activities.

He stressed that the Pakistani government is determined to strengthen its friendship with the Islamic Republic of Iran and has put trade facilitation and the establishment of border markets on the agenda with the aim of further strengthening the security of the common borders.

272**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish