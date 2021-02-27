FM spox says Iran will stand by Syrian nation

Khatibzade is on a visit to Syria to meet with Syrian officials and to attend think-tank meeting with elites and Syrian media.

During his stay, he met with Syrian Foreign Minister Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad on the latest developments in the region and the cultural and media cooperation between Iran and Syria.

He also held meeting with political and media adviser to the President of Syria Bouthaina Shaaban and the Syrian Minister of Culture.

Khatibzadeh expressed solidarity with the Syrian people in resistance to terrorism.

The Syrian officials said that they will never forget Iran standing with Syrian nation.

Khatibzadeh is scheduled to meet with Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Bashar Jaafari later in the day.

