Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on February 27

-- Iran reaffirms support for Syria to defeat terrorism, restore security

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Tehran will keep supporting Syria in various fields, particularly in the war against terrorism and in efforts to ensure security and stability across the country.

In a phone call with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, the top Iranian diplomat stressed the importance of making efforts to realize a solution that preserves the interests of the Syrian nation.

-- Iran opens key motorway to ease traffic in five provinces

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani opened a key motorway that encircles the capital Tehran to ease traffic moving from west to the south and from east to the west of the country.

Rouhani attended a virtual inauguration ceremony on Thursday to open the Ghadir Highway, a 158-kilometer ring road that has cost some 70 trillion rials ($280 million) and five years to build.

-- US agrees in principle to South Korea’s partial release of Iran’s assets: Report

The United States has reportedly agreed in principle to partial release of some $7 billion in Iranian assets that South Korean banks have frozen in line with Washington’s inhumane economic sanctions targeting the Islamic Republic.

South Korea’s official KBS World Radio station cited “a senior Foreign Ministry official” as making the remarks on Thursday.

-- Police: Militia Groups Plan to Blow Up Capitol

Militia groups involved in the January 6 raid want to stage another attack around Joe Biden’s upcoming address to Congress, aiming to "blow up” the complex and kill lawmakers, the acting chief of the U.S. Capitol police has warned.

In alarming testimony to a House subcommittee, Yogananda Pittman said that threats were circulating that directly targeted the president’s first formal speech to a joint session of Congress. A date for the event has not yet been announced.

"We know that members of the militia groups that were present on Jan 6 have stated their desires that they want to blow up the Capitol and kill as many members as possible,” Pittman said.

-- Iran Unveils Wide-Body Combat Drone Kaman-22

Iran has unveiled its first wide-body combat drone that is also the first aircraft in the country’s drone squadron to be capable of flying as far as 3,000 kilometers (1864 miles).

The aircraft, codenamed Kaman (Bow)-22, has been designed and developed in line with the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force’s requirements, IRIAF Commander Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh said.

--Iran’s Nemati Qualifies for World Archery Para Championships

Iran’s Zahra Nemati has qualified for the final round of the Fazza Para Archery World Ranking Tournament. More than 70 Para archers from 11 nations are taking part in the seventh edition of the event in Dubai, the UAE.

The back-to-back Paralympic champion defeated Nataliya Malikh from Ukraine 6-0 at recurve women semifinal. "In regard to my preparation for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, this is a very important competition,” said Nemati.

-- U.S. behavior has not changed, Zarif says

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad has castigated the new U.S. administration for not changing tack on Iran, urging the White House to remove the cause that forced Iran to reduce its nuclear commitments.

“U.S. admits that only after it ‘left the JCPOA, Iran has taken steps away’ while until then ‘Iran was living up to its limits.’ That US behavior—the CAUSE—has not changed,” Zarif said in a tweet on Thursday.

-- The elderly, war-disabled getting COVID-19 vaccine

The vaccination against COVID-19 of the elderly and the disabled war veterans being kept in nursing homes across Iran began on Thursday, ISNA reported.

Along with the vaccination of medical staff, 110,000 war veterans who were disabled during the Sacred Defense (the 1980-1988 war imposed by Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein) and the elderly who are living in daycare centers will be vaccinated, Iranian Food and Drug Administration spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said.

-- Iran submits UNESCO dossier on collective caravanserais

Iran has recently submitted an inclusive dossier on its caravanserais to the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization.

The dossier comprises the obligatory data about a selection of 56 caravanserais, which are scattered across the ancient land. And the shortlist includes qualified caravanserais located in at least 24 provinces, the deputy tourism minister, Mohammad-Hassan Talebian, said on Thursday.

