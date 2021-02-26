Feb 26, 2021, 7:29 PM
Journalist ID: 1844
News Code: 84243989
0 Persons

Tags

Iran female Para-archer runner-up in UAE champs

Iran female Para-archer runner-up in UAE champs

Tehran, Feb 26, IRNA – Iranian para-archer Zahra Nemati received a silver medal in the 7th Fazza International Para-Archery Tournament in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

During the final match, Nemati was defeated by Turkish rival and stood on the second place.

Another athlete from Turkey also received a silver medal.

Namati had earlier defeated archers from India and Ukraine.

In recent seven years, the Iranian women have clinched several championship titles and gained many colorful medals at world sports competitions.

Nemati by winning gold medal became the first ever female Para-athlete in both Iran and Asia and also the thirteenth in history who could be qualified for Olympic or Paralympic games.

Iran's female victories did not end by Nemati's medal, another Iranian Para-athlete- Javanmardi- shined more and more which made the audience worldwide to call her "The Pistol Queen".

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
8 + 0 =