Iran female Para-archer runner-up in UAE champs

During the final match, Nemati was defeated by Turkish rival and stood on the second place.

Another athlete from Turkey also received a silver medal.

Namati had earlier defeated archers from India and Ukraine.

In recent seven years, the Iranian women have clinched several championship titles and gained many colorful medals at world sports competitions.

Nemati by winning gold medal became the first ever female Para-athlete in both Iran and Asia and also the thirteenth in history who could be qualified for Olympic or Paralympic games.

Iran's female victories did not end by Nemati's medal, another Iranian Para-athlete- Javanmardi- shined more and more which made the audience worldwide to call her "The Pistol Queen".

